Sierra Vista animal shelter hits capacity, suspends intakes

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Nancy J Brua Animal Care Center in Sierra Vista has suspended intakes of pets after hitting capacity.

In a news release, the shelter said the summer months are the busiest time of the year and is asking residents who have found a stray to check back with the shelter in two weeks to see if spots have opened up.

To help reduce capacity, the shelter says it will extend its Dog Days of Summer Adoption Special through the end of July. During the special, the dog adoption fee is reduced from $75 to $50.

"This includes sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a City dog license, and a microchip implant at no additional charge," the shelter said in a news release.

The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is located at 6799 E. Highway 90.

For more information on adoption specials and foster opportunities, call (520) 458-4151.