Siblings rally community to support first responders

Siblings are stepping up to help those who are giving the most during the pandemic.

Within a matter of hours Gina and Freddy Alvarez were able to raise over $220 to help feed first responders at St. Mary’s Hospital.

In fact, the siblings tell KGUN9 what started out as an idea quickly turned into a reality, with the help of their neighbors, friends, and family.

“It couldn’t have gone any better,” said Gina when describing how the delivery of pizzas went.

Gina and Freddy felt they needed to give back, so they made a call to St. Mary’s Hospital and asked if she could help feed those on the front lines.

“I sent out a text message once I got the approval from the hospital, and within 8 hours, we raised $220.00,” said Gina Alvarez.

She said the community pitched in to help.

Among them, Tavee Brzuchalski, a nurse at a local hospital.

“Little gestures like this, it kind of makes our job that much more, and it helps us realize that we are making a difference,” said Brzuchalski.

Though getting food to first responders was a success, they had some challenges along the way.

“I actually went to three different locations, a couple of other places around here and it didn’t seem like they wanted to help,” Gina told KGUN9.

So they turned to Little Caesars for help.

“I walked in, asked for the manager and he was all over the idea,” Gina added.

So, with corporate approval, the siblings were able to get Little Caesars to deliver 30 pizzas to St. Mary’s Hospital.

“And they threw in 15 crazy breads as well,” said Gina.

Efforts that Gina and Freddy say were more than worthwhile.

“Our hearts were in this 100 percent,” added Gina.

Susana Stitt, who works at St. Mary’s Hospital says this good deed is one her and her team will never forget.

“We will always remember this time and the community support that’s been behind us, it really helps bring value to what we do,” said Stitt.

Freddy Alvarez adds it was a privilege to be able to give back to those who have given so much, to so many.

“By doing this good deed, it’s letting them know that we truly care and we appreciate what they are really doing,” said Alvarez.

The siblings tell KGUN9 this is just the beginning of many deeds they plan on doing throughout the pandemic to uplift the community and bring hope.

