ShopUp Tucson needs community's help to stay open

TUCSON, Ariz. -- A local mom-and-pop shop owner is hoping for a miracle.

Mary Vancza is the owner of ShopUp Tucson. She says she needs Tucson’s help now, more than ever to keep her store alive.

“Without the support of the community, it’s kind of inevitable that we won’t survive say…passed March,” she told KGUN9.

Her vintage store is unique. It will take you back a few decades.

“We are a vintage store. We specialize in things from the 1920s to the 1980s. Furniture, art, men's and women’s clothing. Household items,” she added.

To her, ShopUp Tucson is more than a storefront — it’s her life’s work.

“It’s really everything I have. I put my blood, my heart and my soul..my sweat and tears into this place. I get out there, I hunt for these new items. I’m trying to give them a new life. Trying to teach people a little bit about history of the past. So the idea of losing it to really no fault of my own is terrifying,” Vancza told KGUN9.

She says she has lost at least $40,000 since shutting down initially, back in March.

“It’s been so unpredictable down here in terms of traffic flow. People are still a little reluctant to come out,” she said.

Dean and Natalia Slaugenhoup are from Phoenix, but came to Tucson to support local businesses.

They came in and got their art fix from the 1960s.

“It seemed like a really cool antique shop and I like modern art and immediately I saw it on the side and it intrigued me,” said Dean.

“I just think it’s really important to support the local community because we are the backbone of the economy and the country,” added Natalia.

As for ShopUp Tucson’s future — Vancza is optimistic the community will continue supporting her until she gets fully back on her feet.

“I’m hopeful that things will pick up and that I can bring my people back to work. That we can start opening more hours as we see the need, as we start to see more traffic down here on the avenue — and really bring things back to life,” she said.

ShopUp Tucson and other businesses in our community continue to encourage people to shop local, because every bit counts towards helping mom-and-pop shops.