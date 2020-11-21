Shopping local could help save businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. -- COVID-19 continues affecting Arizona businesses, forcing some to close permanently.

Monique Vallery, the Creative Director for the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association says this doesn't have to become a trend in Tucson.

“If we can’t get folks to continue to support our local businesses, they're going to go away,” she told KGUN9.

She says the association’s message is clear -- shop like your city depends on it.

“On the historic district itself we have over 140 locally owned stores and restaurants. So when our community comes out and helps contribute to these local shops, that tax dollars are staying here in our community to hopefully go to you know road improvements, school improvements…” she added.

Here’s how you can help keep businesses stay afloat this holiday season.

“Shop them online. Make an appointment to go in so you’re one of the only customers in there so you’re also getting that extra service that people love around the holidays,” she added.

Meantime, the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association is getting ready for their virtual street fair in mid-December.

“And what that allows, is those are all those folks who would have been the artists here in Tucson over those three days. So you can still find your favorite artists traveling from out of state. You can find them online,” Vallery told KGUN9.

At the end of the day, she says it’s all about pitching in to keep local shops alive through the pandemic.

“This is the time for our community to continue to go back and support these really amazing folks who have supported us for so long,” added Vallery.

For more information on local shop events happening along 4th Avenue, click here.