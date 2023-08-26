Shooting on Miracle Mile

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into a shooting on West Miracle Mile between North Fairview Avenue and North Oracle Road.

Officers confirm it happened early Saturday morning, getting to the scene just after 2.

Responding police say they found two men with gunshot wounds.

"Officers located an adult male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, an additional adult male was transported to Banner Main by personal vehicle also with gunshot trauma," revealed the department.

Though both have serious injuries, Tucson police also pointed out neither man is in custody.

The investigation is still underway.