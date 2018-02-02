Shooting investigation shuts down Interstate 8 near Gila Bend

I-8, just east of Gila Bend, is back open this morning after SWAT officers suspended their overnight search for a suspect.

According to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to an area about 15 miles east of Gila Bend, after a caller reported that he and a friend were shot while walking in the desert.

With the help of aerial units, Border Patrol and Arizona Department of Public Safety, officials located the caller and took him to the hospital with a gunshot injury to the leg.

A third person in the group was found and detained.

Officials say they plan on continuing their search for the missing person later in the morning.