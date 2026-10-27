Shooting inside Tucson Walmart leaves 1 injured, store closed

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) – A Walmart on Tucson’s Southside was closed Tuesday afternoon after a shooting inside the store, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials said gunfire was reported at the store at 2823 W. Valencia Road. According to preliminary information, the incident was “accidental and self-inflicted.”

Officials confirmed one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and said “there is no ongoing threat to the public.”

The store was closed “until further notice” as authorities investigated, sheriff’s officials said.