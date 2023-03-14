Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Shooting at apartment complex claims man's life

police lights.jpg
AP
Partial graphic of a police cruiser with lights
police lights.jpg
Posted at 5:24 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 20:24:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers from Operations Division South responded to reports of a shooting on March 11 around 2:40 a.m.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex located in the 1000 block of East Benson Highway.

A man was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Marte Alcorn. Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE