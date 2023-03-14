Shooting at apartment complex claims man's life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers from Operations Division South responded to reports of a shooting on March 11 around 2:40 a.m.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex located in the 1000 block of East Benson Highway.

A man was found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Marte Alcorn. Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911.