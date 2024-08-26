Sheriff's report offers more details on Zahriya Moreno's death

TUCSON, Ariz. — The death of Zahriya Moreno and the donation of her organs has called extra attention to the injuries that led to her being removed from life support. Now a sheriff’s report says more about how she was injured.

Her boyfriend, Angelito Olivas is charged with aggravated assault in the incident that left her brain dead.

Olivas brought her to a fire station. He said she fell off the trunk of his car. He told deputies he went to the fire station rather than call 911 because, “He didn’t want people seeing a dead body in the middle of the road”

Investigators say Olivas told them they had argued, and he was driving away when the young woman jumped on the trunk of his car. He said he drove away at ten or fifteen miles per hour.

The report says, “Mr. Olivas said he had seen her fall and thought she was just being dramatic.”

The reports say Olivas changed his story several times, at time saying Moreno had fallen out of an off-road vehicle, that she had fallen out of a car, then saying she had not fallen out of a car.

Investigators also noted Zahriya Moreno did not have the dirt or asphalt in her wounds they would have expected from someone falling in a road.