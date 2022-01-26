Watch
Sheriff's office: Hiker killed in fall while taking photo

Hiker's body was recovered 700 feet below by Public Safety helicopter
Ted Shaffrey/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2015, file photo, low-hanging winter clouds hug part of Superstition Mountain in Lost Dutchman State Park in Apache Junction, Ariz. A hiker camping on a peak in the Superstition Mountains east of metro Phoenix was found dead after apparently slipping while taking a photo and falling hundreds of feet, authorities said Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The body of Richard Jacobson, 21, was recovered after a hiking companion called 911 early Monday, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
Superstition Mountain in Lost Dutchman State Park
Posted at 1:53 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 15:58:39-05

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a hiker camping on a peak in the Superstition Mountains east of metro Phoenix was found dead after apparently slipping while taking a photo and falling hundreds of feet.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said the body of 21-year-old Richard Jacobson was recovered after a hiking companion called 911 at approximately 12:45 a.m. Monday.

The office said Jacobson’s body was found nearly 700 feet below where the hikers were camping on top of Flatiron near Lost Dutchman State Park.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter helped recover Jacobson’s body.

No additional information was released.

