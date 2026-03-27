Complaint: Deputy fired after soliciting sex from woman during jail transport

A Pima County Sheriff's Deputy has been fired after being accused of soliciting sex from a woman he was transporting to the Pima County Jail earlier this month.

According to the interim complaint, Travis Reynolds was a deputy employed with the PCSO department on March 19, when he transported the woman.

Reynolds called the woman "hot" and a "MILF" during the transport, the complaint said. He reversed his vehicle near the back wall and parked when they arrived.

After parking, he got out of the vehicle and walked to victim's side. Reynolds kept her in handcuffs, but moved her hands from behind her to the front of her body.

He returned to the driver's seat, where he shared a vape and talked with the victim.

Reynolds told her he could help her case, saying he would not go to court, the complaint said, in exchange for sexual favors.

The victim did not respond. He asked her again for sexual favors and showed her videos that were sexual in nature on his phone.

The victim said in the complaint that she felt "unreal" and "terrible and awful." She said she repeatedly told him no, but he refused. She said she had never been arrested before and didn't know why it was taking so long, the complaint said.

Reynolds asked the victim to lift her shirt and show her breasts. She complied, the complaint said.

The victim said once she did that, he removed her from the vehicle and brought her inside the jail.

Surveillance video shows Reynolds exiting his vehicle, and adjusting her handcuffs. It also showed him sitting in the driver's seat, holding a dark-colored object, possibly his phone, in his right hand, directing toward the back passenger area.

Reynolds said he may or may not have shown her videos of sexual acts, the complaint said. He also admitted to talking about having sex at a hotel, the complaint said.

PCSD told KGUN 9 that Reynolds has been terminated.

