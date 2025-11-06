Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Sheriff's Department looking for suspects involved in shooting on Southwest side

gunfire.jpg
Pima County Sheriff's Department
gunfire.jpg
Pima County Sheriff's Department.png
Posted
and last updated

Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for any information the public can provide on a shooting that took place on the far west side.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:48 a.m. on Oct. 26 in the 6900 block of South Valley Stream Drive (video below).

Pima County Sheriff's Department looking for shooting suspects

Detectives learned that a black SUV fired multiple rounds from the driver's side of the vehicle, striking three occupied homes and a parked vehicle along the roadway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-520-351-3082 or 88-CRIME. The case number is 251026251.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
Find the stories in your neighborhood