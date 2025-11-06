Sheriff's Department looking for suspects involved in shooting on Southwest side

Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for any information the public can provide on a shooting that took place on the far west side.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:48 a.m. on Oct. 26 in the 6900 block of South Valley Stream Drive (video below).

Detectives learned that a black SUV fired multiple rounds from the driver's side of the vehicle, striking three occupied homes and a parked vehicle along the roadway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-520-351-3082 or 88-CRIME. The case number is 251026251.