Sheriffs: 70-year-old woman missing from Tortolita Acres neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is reporting a 70-year-old woman as missing from the Tortolita Acres neighborhood Monday morning.
Sheriffs say Nancy Prentice was last seen in the 11000 block of North Camino Central at about 7:30 a.m.
They believe she's traveling in a 2017 Blue, Subaru Forester with Arizona license plate AHJ 7500.
Prentice is described as 5'2," about 150 pounds, blonde, brown eyed, and wearing a black long sleeve shirt and mauve leggings.
The sheriff's department encourages anyone with information on Prentice's location to call 9-1-1.
