Sheriff says politics had nothing to do with putting election rival on leave

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Sheriff Chris Nanos says politics had nothing to do with his decision to put a political opponent on administrative leave.

He’s been taking some heat over his decision to take an employee who is running against him for Sheriff and put her on administrative leave.

Sheriff’s Lieutenant Heather Lappin is running against Nanos. Tuesday he put her on paid leave pending investigations of what he says may be violations of department rules. He says she failed to stop another deputy from improperly being in uniform while he was campaigning for her—and that she improperly helped a reporter arrange interviews with a jail inmate.

KGUN reporter Craig Smith asked the Sheriff about critics who say his timing looks very political.

Smith said: “...that a candidate, a rival for election for you is basically taken out of circulation, at least at work, very close to the election.”

Nanos: “Well, the timing is not my timing. I didn't violate any policies. If there's policy that's violated, we all have rules to follow. It's really that simple, if you're not going to follow the rules, then my job is to enforce those rules.”

The Sheriff says for independence, the Attorney General’s Office is doing the investigation and deciding if anyone broke department rules. Nanos says keeping someone like Lappin collecting pay, but at home, protects the integrity of the investigation.

Lappin says rules of the investigation prevent her from talking about it and telling her side of the story.