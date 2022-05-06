'She touched a lot of lives' Family of Christy Kaplowitch honors her legacy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For Christy Kaplowitch's family, the last week was a nightmare. Kaplowitch's sister Shannon Lingle says she was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

"She loved everyone,” she said. "She touched so many lives and she didn't even realize it."

Kaplowitch was a mother of two and a few years ago, she became a grandmother.

"Her son’s graduation is something she’ll never see and his prom she’ll never see," Lingle said. "She’ll never see her daughter get married.”

Kaplowitch was found dead in her apartment near Irvington Road on Monday evening. Police arrested and charged 63-year-old Michael Aguilar for her murder on Friday. Police said Kaplowitch and Aguilar were previously in a relationship.

Her daughter Lillie Lingle said Kalpowitch was a great mother and wishes they had more time together.

"Oh she was wonderful," she said. "No matter if we got into a fight or even if we weren’t talking she would always call me and say 'hey do you need anything?'."

Lillie said her mother loved cooking and heavy rock music, something people could hear as she picked Lillie up from school. Lillie said she was excited about her job at Amazon and made a lot of friends as she rose through the ranks at the company.

"Anybody that knew my mom knew that she was a strong incredible woman," Lillie said. "I want people to look at this and just talk to their moms more."

----

