Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Shaq, Mix Master Mike headline Red-Blue Afterparty at University of Arizona

Shaq-FTX
Kevin Kolczynski/AP
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaq-FTX
Posted
and last updated

What do basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, Mix Master Mike from The Beastie Boys and University of Arizona men's basketball coach Tommy Lloyd have in common?

They'll all be bringing the beats as DJs at the Red-Blue Post/Move Afterparty Concert this Friday, Oct. 3.

The concert follows the University of Arizona men's basketball team's Red-Blue Showcase and will take place on Bear Down Field, 1440 E. Fourth St, on the University of Arizona campus.

O'Neal has DJ'ed under the moniker DJ Diesel for years now, at high-profile events, such as Electric Daisy Carnival and Lollapalooza.

Mix Master Mike is a three-time DMC World DJ Champion.

The doors open at 7 p.m. for the all-ages concert.

Tickets are $40-$90 at ArizonaWildcats.com/PostMove.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

MONSOON WATCH 2025
Find the stories in your neighborhood