Shaq, Mix Master Mike headline Red-Blue Afterparty at University of Arizona

What do basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, Mix Master Mike from The Beastie Boys and University of Arizona men's basketball coach Tommy Lloyd have in common?

They'll all be bringing the beats as DJs at the Red-Blue Post/Move Afterparty Concert this Friday, Oct. 3.

The concert follows the University of Arizona men's basketball team's Red-Blue Showcase and will take place on Bear Down Field, 1440 E. Fourth St, on the University of Arizona campus.

O'Neal has DJ'ed under the moniker DJ Diesel for years now, at high-profile events, such as Electric Daisy Carnival and Lollapalooza.

Mix Master Mike is a three-time DMC World DJ Champion.

The doors open at 7 p.m. for the all-ages concert.

Tickets are $40-$90 at ArizonaWildcats.com/PostMove.