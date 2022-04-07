Shadow Wolves Expansion Bill Passed by U.S. Senate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN — The United States Senate passed legislation on April 5, 2022 that will improve recruitment and expand operations for the Shadow Wolves, the country's only Native American tracking unit.

H.R. 5681 was already passed by the U. S. House of Representatives on March 10, 2022, and will now be sent to President Joe Biden's desk for signing.

The Shadow Wolves are a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) all-Native American tactical patrol unit located on the Tohono O'odham Nation's reservation, which shares a 62-mile international border with Mexico.

Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr. said “The Tohono O’odham have inhabited these lands since time immemorial and we know them best. The Shadow Wolves utilize traditional indigenous knowledge and skills to protect our O’odham citizens and the United States from cartels and other criminal activity in the region. The Nation is grateful to the Congressional leaders who worked together to ensure that the Shadow Wolves receive the proper classification they need to continue protecting our communities.”

Traditional tracking methods are used by these officers to help in disrupting and destroying drug trafficking groups. For over 50 years, the Shadow Wolves have helped protect the United States homeland and nation.

The Shadow Wolves have increasingly taken on investigation responsibilities, but they are still classified as tactical officers rather than special agents under current law. This classification has affected the Shadow Wolves program's efficiency and sustainability.

But that will change due to the incredible leadership of a bipartisan group of legislators, including Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Senator Mark Kelly, and Congressman Ruben Gallego from Arizona.

H.R. 5681 will reclassify the Shadow Wolves as ICE special agents, as well as encourage recruitment and program growth. This will ensure that this one-of-a-kind unit can continue to protect the border for decades to come.

——-

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

