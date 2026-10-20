Sexual assault investigation at UA Fraternity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Allegations of a gang rape at Cornell University in New York have raised sensitivities about sexual assault nationwide and now we are learning that University of Arizona Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a U of A fraternity.

The fraternity house for Sigma Phi Epsilon shares First Street with a community of other fraternity and sorority houses.

U of A Police are investigating allegations that on the night of August 25th a woman visiting the fraternity house was subjected to forced intercourse and maybe even strangulation.

Documents associated with a search warrant say the woman had consented to what the documents describe as making out when she noticed another man from the frat house trying to get video of what they were doing.

Then she remembers waking up with only a top on while a man was having intercourse with her.

The woman told police she does not remember being asked, or consenting to any sexual activity.

The woman reported a bruise on the front of her throat and said she had a hard time swallowing. Police describe that as a sign of possible strangulation. The report says a forensic exam at Banner UMC found bleeding that was not associated with her period.

No charges have been filed as of now. U of A Police say the case is still under investigation. The University administration says it can not comment further while an investigation is underway.

Sigma Phi Epsilon’s national organization sent us this statement:

“Sigma Phi Epsilon takes the reported incident involving a member of its University of Arizona chapter seriously. We expect members to cooperate fully with any investigation. The safety and well-being of members, guests and the broader campus community are central to our expectations for every member.

Sexual misconduct has no place in SigEp and is fundamentally incompatible with our values of Virtue, Diligence and Brotherly Love. Any member found to have violated the Fraternity’s standards will be subject to appropriate accountability, up to and including expulsion.

Our concern is with those affected. We remain committed to supporting a safe campus community.”

