A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Tucson Cold Stone Creamery on Nov. 15 is expected back in court in December.

The Tucson Police Department says 26-year-old Ousseni Kokouvi Akbar Simpore was arrested in Phoenix on Nov. 20.

Court documents show Simpore targeted 11 different businesses across the Tucson area in a string of robberies throughout November.

Following the incident, viewers reached out to KGUN 9 with concerns about their own children's safety. In response, we contacted the Pima County Sheriff's Department to learn more about what parents and children can do to stay safe.

"We always recommend that if you see something, say something." It's a familiar phrase, but Sgt. Brittany Abarr says it's especially important for children to understand.

Abarr encourages parents to teach their children to pay attention to what's happening around them. "Not be on your phone when you're walking to a car; notice your surroundings."

Abarr also suggests in parking lots, park by a lit area if you can. “Look in the parking lot if you can see out there and notice if there are any suspicious vehicles, suspicious people around your car, or anything like that. And then maybe you could talk on the phone to someone on the way to your car. Normally these are crimes of opportunity, so if you're on the phone, it might lessen the opportunity for them to do something if someone was out there.”

The Pima County Sheriff's Department offers Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) courses for women ages 12 and older. The program teaches participants techniques they can use to protect themselves against sexual assaults and attacks.

"R.A.D. really helps them be more confident and build their confidence and use their voice, paying attention, making direct eye contact with people and things like that," Abarr explains.

PCSD

The two-day course is completely free. Abarr says the classes are designed to be welcoming while teaching practical self-defense techniques.

"It’s a very open and welcoming environment. These movements are very basic movements, but they're very effective when used properly."

The department expects its next R.A.D. course to take place on February 6 and 13. The site is located behind the jail at the PCSD training center. More information on the course will be shared as the date gets closer.