Sex with teen charge nets volleyball coach

Court documents say they shared the picture on Snapchat.
Tucson Police Sergeant Kimberly Bay says, “Their social media apps, get the password for you kids app or be a friend with them on the app and know their passwords so you can check it and monitor periodically."
For a parent, part of keeping track of what a child does online is a matter of keeping track of their phone and looking out for any new or unfamiliar apps because as soon as kids learn that parents are adept at something like Facebook, they'll install a new app and start using it instead."
The advice for parents: insist that if they get a phone, you get a look at what passes through it.