Sex with teen charge nets volleyball coach

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A charge of sex with an under-aged student could net a former volunteer assistant volleyball coach a long spell in prison.

Part of the charges stem from swapping a revealing photo online. That led to one charge of commercial sexual exploitation of a minor.



Police say Robert Forman the Second, met the girl while he was a volunteer assistant volleyball coach at Ironwood Ridge High School.

Police say that was a position of trust. Violating that trust makes the case a Class Two felony with punishment as high as twelve and a half years in prison. If he'd met the girl outside of school the charges would be a Class Six where punishment might top out at two years.



The 22-year-old faces three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one of commercial sexual exploitation of a minor.



The commercial charge does not relate to prostitution or profit in this case.



It comes with the click of a shutter.



Police say Forman asked the girl for a picture and she sent a photo of her bare breast. Simply persuading a minor to create that sort of photo falls under commercial exploitation law.



Court documents say they shared the picture on Snapchat.

Tucson Police Sergeant Kimberly Bay says, “Their social media apps, get the password for you kids app or be a friend with them on the app and know their passwords so you can check it and monitor periodically."

For a parent, part of keeping track of what a child does online is a matter of keeping track of their phone and looking out for any new or unfamiliar apps because as soon as kids learn that parents are adept at something like Facebook, they'll install a new app and start using it instead."



The advice for parents: insist that if they get a phone, you get a look at what passes through it.