Sex trafficker sentenced to 20 years

TUCSON, Ariz. - A man authorities say took part in sex trafficking was sentenced to 20 years last week.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 29-year-old Colton, Calif. resident Derek Lamont Terry pleaded guilty to two counts of transportation of minors with intent to engage in prostitution.

Between January and April 2015, Terry allegedly took an underage girl between Arizona and California, advertising her for escort services. She was rescued in April 2016 by undercover law enforcement.

After the rescue, Terry recruited a second underage girl, bringing her from California through Arizona to Texas, then back to Arizona. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers rescued the girl during a traffic stop near Benson in June 2016.

After Terry serves his sentence he will be on lifetime supervised release and will have to register as a sex offender.