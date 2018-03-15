Sex offender convicted on child porn charge

TUCSON, Ariz. - A previously convicted sex offender was found guilty of charges connected to child porn.

According to the office of state Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Edgar Allen Fristoe was found guilty of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Police say he transferred child porn pictures and videos on his cell phone via a chat messenger service in November 2016.

All of the victims in the pictures and videos were less than 15 years old.

Fristoe is a registered sex offender who was convicted for attempted sexual conduct with a minor in Prescott in 1981. He was also convicted of indecent exposure in Oklahoma in 2001.

Fristoe will be sentenced Apri; 23.

