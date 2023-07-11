Sewing a cure for cancer in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sewing a cure for women’s cancer is one local group's mission as they work to raise funds for cancer patients in the community.

Now until Sept. 3, Quilt for a Cause will have exhibits set up at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. Every quilt is made to help women in our community battling some form of breast or gynecologic cancers.

Quilters from all over the world make and donate these quilts to Quilt for a Cause where the organization sells them and gives majority of its profits to Southern Arizona cancer patients and programs to help offset the cost.

“I had a call one day from the director at Tucson Medical Center Foundation and she said, we have a woman who needs care and she can't pay for it. We said, how much do you want? And we wrote her a check and covered her care," said Terry Gallegos, Quilt For a Cause.

Keeping the money local, recently, Quilt for a Cause donated $50,000 to cancer organizations like Bag It, Arizona Oncology Foundation, Tucson Cancer Conquerors and El Rio Health Center Foundation.

“It's a nice feeling being able to help someone in the community, who really needs it," said Gallegos.

For more information on Quilt for a Cause, visit their website.