Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Severe weather in Cochise County causes power outages, road closures

Power outages, road closures reported in Cochise Co.
brittani mcguire sierra vista.jpg
Brittani McGuire
brittani mcguire sierra vista.jpg
Posted at 1:52 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 04:52:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hundreds of people are left in the dark after severe weather passed through Cochise County Wednesday night.

According to the APS Outage Map, more than 1,100 customers are impacted near Tombstone. The boundary listed on the site says those on Mountain View Rd. to Old Mill Rd. and Lonely Ln. to Reed Rd. could be experiencing a power outage. As of early Friday morning, power is expected to be restored around 6 a.m..

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is also reporting a road closure at Davis Road. In a Facebook post, CCSO says Davis from Frontier to Highway 80 is shut down. At one point overnight, ADOT did shut down SR 80 to all drivers just northwest of Bisbee but the roadway has since reopened.

According to KGUN 9's Cuyler Diggs, severe thunderstorms brought up to 2" of rain across southern and central Cochise County including Bisbee and Tombstone. Heavy rain was also reported just east of Benson.
----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Absolutely Arizona with Pat Parris

🌵 Email Pat Parris with suggestions for places we should showcase!