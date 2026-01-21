Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Several vehicles impounded, drivers arrested following Midtown street takeover

Tucson Police Department
Several vehicles were impounded and drivers were arrested in late December following a street takeover at an intersection in Midtown.

Officers cleared the intersection and made several traffic stops, according to a social media post from Tucson Police. 9-1-1 calls indicated drivers involved with the takeover were recklessly displaying firearms.

Some of the drivers with guns were found to be prohibited possessors, the post said.

During one traffic stop of a juvenile and that juvenile's parent, the parent was arrested and charged on suspicion of delinquency of a minor, when officers found open containers of alcohol in the vehicle.

