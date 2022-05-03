Several small fires spark along SR 83

TUCSON, Ariz. — Several fires sparked along SR 83 Monday evening.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Coronado National Forest, and other local agencies are working together to put them out.

DFFM confirms there are five individual fires burning about 50 acres in total.

So far, officials have not said what they believe caused those fires.

This story is currently developing. Stay with us as we learn more.

----

