Several recreational areas opening up along Catalina Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. — Areas along Catalina Highway are beginning to open up following the recent Bighorn Fire.
The U.S. Forest Service announced a modification to its closure order for the Coronado National Forest Thursday.
Restrooms and trash services are not available except at the four locations indicated by **. Visitors should recreate responsibly. If you pack it in, pack it out.
The Sabino Canyon Recreation Area remains closed.
These locations are now open:
- Soldier Trail
- Baad Do’ag Trail and Vista
- AZ Trail East of Catalina Highway
- Molino Canyon Vista
- Molino Basin Day Use
- Gordon Hirabayashi Day Use
- Bug Spring Trail
- Thimble Rock Vista
- Seven Cataracts Vista
- Cypress Picnic Area
- Chihuahua Pine Picnic Area
- Middle Bear Picnic Area
- General Hitchcock Campground **
- Windy Point Vista
- Geology Vista
- Hoodoo Vista
- San Pedro Vista
- Sycamore Vista
- Aspen Vista
- Box Elder Picnic Area **
- Inspiration Rock Picnic Area **
- Alder Picnic Area **
- Loma Linda Picnic Area
The updated order has already taken effect and will be in place until Nov. 1, 2020, or until rescinded.