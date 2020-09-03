Several recreational areas opening up along Catalina Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. — Areas along Catalina Highway are beginning to open up following the recent Bighorn Fire.

The U.S. Forest Service announced a modification to its closure order for the Coronado National Forest Thursday.

Restrooms and trash services are not available except at the four locations indicated by **. Visitors should recreate responsibly. If you pack it in, pack it out.

The Sabino Canyon Recreation Area remains closed.

These locations are now open:



Soldier Trail

Baad Do’ag Trail and Vista

AZ Trail East of Catalina Highway

Molino Canyon Vista

Molino Basin Day Use

Gordon Hirabayashi Day Use

Bug Spring Trail

Thimble Rock Vista

Seven Cataracts Vista

Cypress Picnic Area

Chihuahua Pine Picnic Area

Middle Bear Picnic Area

General Hitchcock Campground **

Windy Point Vista

Geology Vista

Hoodoo Vista

San Pedro Vista

Sycamore Vista

Aspen Vista

Box Elder Picnic Area **

Inspiration Rock Picnic Area **

Alder Picnic Area **

Loma Linda Picnic Area

The updated order has already taken effect and will be in place until Nov. 1, 2020, or until rescinded.