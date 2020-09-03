Menu

Several recreational areas opening up along Catalina Highway

View of the Catalina Highway on the way to Summerhaven from Tucson, Arizona.
Mt. Lemmon Catalina Highway
Posted at 12:01 PM, Sep 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-03 15:04:45-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Areas along Catalina Highway are beginning to open up following the recent Bighorn Fire.

The U.S. Forest Service announced a modification to its closure order for the Coronado National Forest Thursday.

Restrooms and trash services are not available except at the four locations indicated by **. Visitors should recreate responsibly. If you pack it in, pack it out.

The Sabino Canyon Recreation Area remains closed.

Interactive Map of areas open

These locations are now open:

  • Soldier Trail
  • Baad Do’ag Trail and Vista
  • AZ Trail East of Catalina Highway
  • Molino Canyon Vista
  • Molino Basin Day Use
  • Gordon Hirabayashi Day Use
  • Bug Spring Trail
  • Thimble Rock Vista
  • Seven Cataracts Vista
  • Cypress Picnic Area
  • Chihuahua Pine Picnic Area
  • Middle Bear Picnic Area
  • General Hitchcock Campground **
  • Windy Point Vista
  • Geology Vista
  • Hoodoo Vista
  • San Pedro Vista
  • Sycamore Vista
  • Aspen Vista
  • Box Elder Picnic Area **
  • Inspiration Rock Picnic Area **
  • Alder Picnic Area **
  • Loma Linda Picnic Area

The updated order has already taken effect and will be in place until Nov. 1, 2020, or until rescinded.

