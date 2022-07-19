Several plants stolen from Tucson resident's front yard

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KGUN) — Porch pirates are often targeting unopened packages from doorsteps, but now “yard pirates” are hitting the neighborhoods of Tucson.

“The roots were completely dug out there was a big hole,” said Tucson resident, Bobbi Still.

About 10 Agave plants were taken from Still’s front yard on Thursday.

Still said the person stole strategically chose the more expensive plants in the yard.

“We had about 10 of those plants so by the time you start multiplying it, it was like $300 so it actually makes a big difference,” said Still.

Still turned to the Nextdoor app to see if anyone else in her neighborhood had dealt with a similar situation.

“I paid a lot of money for that landscaping and to have all those plants gone, and they pick out the ones that were most expensive,” said Still.

Some neighbors said they have had plants dug out of their front yard too. Others questioned if Still’s plants were taken by wildlife.

“They will usually bite off pieces of a plant, but they don’t use a shovel to dig the whole plant up. The whole plant was disappeared from root on,” Still said.

Still’s husband said he had seen piles of dirt on the side of the road when the plants were missing.

After receiving over 70 comments on the app, Still had neighbors reach out about having extra Agave plants to give to her yard.

“By Saturday afternoon we had been given so many plants that we were able to put all of those plants back in,” Still said. “It kind of restored my faith in humankind.”

Still advises anyone thinking about planting to put the more expensive ones closer towards the house.