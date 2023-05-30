Several people arrested for cockfighting face multiple charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County deputies responded to reports of cockfighting on May 27 at the 800 block of South Cactus Apple Lane.

There was a large gathering at one of the properties.

Evidence of the cockfight was found and deputies got a search warrant on the property.

Deputies arrested several people who were charged with cockfighting, possession of a fighting rooster, narcotic possession, driving under the influence, outstanding warrants, and intentional animal cruelty.

Over 150 animals were recovered including roosters, hens, chicks, dogs and a tortoise.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or 88CRIME.