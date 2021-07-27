Several homes in Green Valley and Sahuarita area damaged in weekend floods

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several homes in the Green Valley and Sahuarita area are dealing with flood damage after a record-breaking weekend.

“The water just kept coming, she could see it through the sunroom doors it was about waist high,” said Nadja Von Rostowsky. “What are you going to do? Sandbags won't stop waist high water.”

Nadja lives with her parents in the Casas de Abrego neighborhood. Her mother suffers from heart disease and called Nadja in a panic when the house started flooding for a second time over the weekend.

“I honestly felt so helpless because we had tried to clear it out once and got sandbags to try to prevent it,” she said. “Because she called me in hysterics and there was nothing I could do.”

Some residents say they cannot drive out of the area because of the thick mud covering their street. The HOA president says he is reaching out to the county and other municipalities for help with cleanup.

“We’d like to get some help with some backhoe work and cleaning this mess up,” said HOA President Jon Stichter. So its way more than we can do with a shovel.”

A friend from work volunteered to help Nadja clear some of the dirt away, and firm up some areas in case any more rain hits.

She is trying to take care of her mom, trying to deal with this and hold down a full-time job so I had a day off and figured I would help out,” said Chris Magnuson.

Nadja says kindnesses like that are helping keep her and her family going during a very tough time.

“You have to take the small blessings,” she said. “There are certain things we keep finding that are small blessings, because if you look at the big picture you’ll lose your mind.”