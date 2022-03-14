Several agencies respond to brush fire, PCSD shuts down nearby roads

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — At least four southern Arizona fire agencies responded to a brush fire burning south of the Pima County Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon.

Green Valley Fire tweeted about the report after 4 p.m.. In the tweet, fire officials said Corona De Tucson Fire, Rincon Valley Fire, Green Valley Fire and Drexel Fire were all on scene.

For now, officials report the brush fire near Harrison and Dawn Roads to be approximately 35 acres.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also shut down roads in the area as crews battle the brush fire. PCSD says traffic south of Brekke Road and Harrison Road will be closed. Dawn Road west of Houghton Road will also closed. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

Crews from Corona De Tucson Fire, Green Valley Fire, Rincon Valley Fire, and Drexel Fire are working brush fire in the area of S. Harrison Rd and E. Dawn Rd. Approx 35 acres. Use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/vohaUDTTYe — Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) March 13, 2022

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

