Seven indicted in Cochise County drugs, weapons case

Seven people were indicted Tuesday for their roles in an illicit drug enterprise in Cochise County.

The seven were indicted on charges that included illegally conducting an enterprise, conspiracy, possession of dangerous or narcotic drugs for sale, and misconduct involving weapons.

Six were identified as Reina Jimenez, David Shuler, Daniel Kempker, James Bunch, Rudolph Verdugo, and James Morlin.

The seventh, Miranda Mitchell, was indicted with lower-level drug offenses after search warrants were served.

The Attorney General's Office listed the status of each case.

