Seven indicted in Cochise County drugs, weapons case

Seven people were indicted Tuesday for their roles in an illicit drug enterprise in Cochise County.
The seven were indicted on charges that included illegally conducting an enterprise, conspiracy, possession of dangerous or narcotic drugs for sale, and misconduct involving weapons.
Six were identified as Reina Jimenez, David Shuler, Daniel Kempker, James Bunch, Rudolph Verdugo, and James Morlin.
The seventh, Miranda Mitchell, was indicted with lower-level drug offenses after search warrants were served.
The Attorney General's Office listed the status of each case.
- Reina Jimenez’s case is still pending and her next court hearing is a Pre-Trial Conference scheduled on November 24, 2025.
- David’s Shuler’s case is still pending and his next court hearing is a Pre-Trial Conference scheduled on November 24, 2025.
- Daniel Kempker’s case is still pending and his next court hearing is a Pre-Trial Conference scheduled on December 1, 2025.
- James Bunch’s case is still pending and his next court hearing is a Pre-Trial Conference scheduled on December 8, 2025.
- Rudolph Verdugo has pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Possession of a Dangerous Drug for Sale, a Class 3 Felony, and his next court hearing is a sentencing December 1, 2025.
- Miranda Mitchell has pleaded guilty to one count of Attempt to Promote Prison Contraband, a Class 3 Felony, and her next court hearing is a sentencing on January 12, 2026
- James Morlin’s case is still pending and his next court hearing is a Change of Plea/Sentencing scheduled on December 1, 2025.