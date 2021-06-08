Services set this week for Phoenix officer who died in crash

PHOENIX (AP) — Services will be held this week for a Phoenix police officer who died last week in an on-duty collision.

The Police Department said visitation for Officer Ginarro New will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Hansen’s Mortuary, followed by a funeral at 9 a.m. Thursday at Dream City Church.

The department said the service will be followed by a ceremony with full police honors in the church courtyard. New joined the department in July 2019. He is survived by a his wife, mother, brother and grandmother.

