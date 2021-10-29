Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Services set for former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods

Services for former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods have been set for next month. AP photo.
Posted at 8:22 AM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 11:22:13-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Services for former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods have been set for next month.

His wife, Marlene Galan Woods, announced Thursday that Cindy McCain and retired NBA star Charles Barkley are among those who will eulogize Woods at the Nov. 12 celebration of life. The service will be held at 10 a.m. in All Saints Episcopal Church in uptown Phoenix. Woods died unexpectedly last Saturday at age 67.

The longtime Republican loyalist changed his registration to Democratic in 2018 because of his frustration at the party’s direction and then-President Donald Trump. Woods is also survived by his five children.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix at 11AM on KGUN 9 starting November 2nd!

COMING SOON!