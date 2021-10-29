Services set for former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods

PHOENIX (AP) — Services for former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods have been set for next month.

His wife, Marlene Galan Woods, announced Thursday that Cindy McCain and retired NBA star Charles Barkley are among those who will eulogize Woods at the Nov. 12 celebration of life. The service will be held at 10 a.m. in All Saints Episcopal Church in uptown Phoenix. Woods died unexpectedly last Saturday at age 67.

The longtime Republican loyalist changed his registration to Democratic in 2018 because of his frustration at the party’s direction and then-President Donald Trump. Woods is also survived by his five children.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

