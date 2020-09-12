Services for fallen Tohono O’odham Police officer to be held Sep. 12

TUCSON, Ariz. — Memorial services are planned to be held for fallen Tohono O’odham Police Department Officer Bryan Brown Saturday morning.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. at Desert Diamond Casino Sahuarita on Pima Mine Road, according to Desert Diamond Casino. Services inside will be limited to guests, and there will be an overflow tent set up outside. Law enforcement throughout Arizona and beyond are planning to attend.

Safety protocols will be in place, including temperature screenings, mandatory face coverings and social distancing will be in effect for those attending in-person.

Officer Brown will receive law enforcement honors, which include a procession of law enforcement vehicles, 21-gun salute, and flyover.

"This tragic loss is felt most dearly by those who knew and loved Officer Brown, but our entire Nation is mourning his passing. During his long years of service, he touched many lives in our communities. I encourage everyone who wishes to celebrate Bryan Brown’s life to watch the live stream this Saturday, and keep his family in your thoughts and prayers," Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr. said in a statement.

Officer Brown was with the Tohono O’odham Police Department for 19 years, including ten years as School Resource Officer for the Nation’s Baboquivari Unified School District. He is survived by his wife, seven children, four step-children, eight grandchildren, seven siblings, and his father.

Those who cannot attend in-person can watch a live stream of the services, here. Interested parties are encouraged to watch the live stream.