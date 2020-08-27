Tohono O'odham Police officer killed near Why

WHY, Ariz. — A Tohono O'odham Police officer was killed in an incident in Why Thursday, and the FBI is investigating.

According to the Tohono O'odham Nation, it started Thursday morning when TOPD officers responded to reports of an armed an erratic driver in the small town west of Tucson. An officer was injured while police were trying to apprehend the man and was airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix, where he later died.

The suspect tried to flee the scene but TOPD officers and U.S. Border Patrol agents took him into custody. The suspect is now hospitalized, receiving medical care for his injuries.

The Tohono O'odham Nation has not identified the officer who was killed or the suspect in custody.

The FBI is leading an investigation into the incident.

“This is a sad day for the Tohono O’odham Nation, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of this fine officer who gave his life in the line of duty," Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr. said in a statement. "Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Pima County Medical Examiner says the officer's body is headed to their office for an autopsy.