Serious injury wreck slows traffic at 22nd Street and Country Club

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A serious injury wreck slowed down traffic near 22nd Street and Country Club Tuesday.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



Please avoid the area of E. 22nd St. & S. Country Club. Officers are investigating a serious-injury collision. Westbound 22nd St. at Country Club is restricted. Please use an alternate route & drive safe. pic.twitter.com/cN8TeNv4rs — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) April 6, 2021

According to Tucson police Sgt. Frank Magos, drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Broadway and Kino Parkway worked as alternates.