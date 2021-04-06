Watch
Serious injury wreck slows traffic at 22nd Street and Country Club

A serious injury wreck slowed down traffic near 22nd Street and Country Club Tuesday.
Posted at 5:58 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 08:58:23-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A serious injury wreck slowed down traffic near 22nd Street and Country Club Tuesday.

According to Tucson police Sgt. Frank Magos, drivers were advised to avoid the area.

Broadway and Kino Parkway worked as alternates.

