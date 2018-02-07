Serious injury wreck shuts down EB Valencia east of Mission

Phil Villarreal
12:23 PM, Feb 7, 2018
33 mins ago

Authorities investigated a serious injury wreck on the westside Wednesday.

Villarreal, Phil
TUCSON POLICE

Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigated a serious injury wreck on the westside Wednesday.

GOOGLE MAPS

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County Sheriff's deputies and Tucson police investigated a serious injury wreck on the westside Wednesday.

According to the department, the crash was at Valencia east of Mission.

Eastbound Valencia traffic was blocked east of Mission.

Motorists should take 36th Street as an alternate.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top