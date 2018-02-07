Serious injury wreck shuts down EB Valencia east of Mission

TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County Sheriff's deputies and Tucson police investigated a serious injury wreck on the westside Wednesday.

Traffic Alert 🚨: Eastbound Valencia Rd is shut down from Mission Rd. to Headley Rd. while detectives investigate a serious injury collision. pic.twitter.com/frKYsXQTBY — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) February 7, 2018

According to the department, the crash was at Valencia east of Mission.

Eastbound Valencia traffic was blocked east of Mission.

Motorists should take 36th Street as an alternate.