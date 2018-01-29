Serious injury wreck shuts down Grant and Oracle

Fair
TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A serious injury wreck shut down Grant and Oracle Monday morning.
Traffic Alert 🚨: Serious injury collision at Grant and Oracle. Intersection is shut down. Use alternate route to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/8E3FoR086e— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) January 29, 2018
According to Tucson police Sgt. Pete Dugan, the intersection is expected to be closed for a significant amount of time.
Motorists should use Stone or Speedway as alternates.