Serious injury wreck shuts down Grant and Oracle

Phil Villarreal
6:46 AM, Jan 29, 2018
3 hours ago

A serious injury wreck shut down Grant and Oracle Monday morning.

A serious injury wreck shut down Grant and Oracle.

TPD

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A serious injury wreck shut down Grant and Oracle Monday morning.

According to Tucson police Sgt. Pete Dugan, the intersection is expected to be closed for a significant amount of time.

Motorists should use Stone or Speedway as alternates.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top