Serious injury semi rollover on I-10 near Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two semis crashed into one another on westbound Interstate 10 near Vail Friday.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, people involved were seriously injured.

One of the semis rolled over.

🚨I-10 WB is closed in the area of Marsh Station Rd (mp 291) between Benson and Vail as troopers investigate a serious injury collision involving two tractor-trailers. Please avoid the area. #AZTroopers #AZTraffic pic.twitter.com/r6TyB60tDu — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 7, 2022

Westbound I-10 was closed near Marsh Station Road.

