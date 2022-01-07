Watch
Serious injury semi rollover on I-10 near Vail

Two semis crashed into one another on westbound Interstate 10 near Vail Friday.
Posted at 11:52 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 13:57:19-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two semis crashed into one another on westbound Interstate 10 near Vail Friday.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, people involved were seriously injured.

One of the semis rolled over.

Westbound I-10 was closed near Marsh Station Road.

