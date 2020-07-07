Serious-injury crash closes WB traffic on Grant at Arcadia

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is currently investigating a serious-injury motorcycle crash Tuesday near midtown.

Police say westbound traffic on Grant Road at Arcadia Avenue is shutdown between Swan and Craycroft roads.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area until further notice.

Westbound traffic on Grant Road at Arcadia Avenue is shutdown due to a serious injury motorcycle collision.



— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) July 7, 2020

