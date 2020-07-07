Menu

Serious-injury crash closes WB traffic on Grant at Arcadia

TPD/Twitter
The Tucson Police Department is currently investigating a serious-injury motorcycle crash Tuesday near midtown.
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Tucson Police Department is currently investigating a serious-injury motorcycle crash Tuesday near midtown.

Police say westbound traffic on Grant Road at Arcadia Avenue is shutdown between Swan and Craycroft roads.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area until further notice.

This is developing. Please stay with KGUN9.com and KGUN-TV for further updates.

