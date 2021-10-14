Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Serious injury crash causes restrictions, power outages

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
AJO WAY TPD CRASH.PNG
Posted at 4:50 AM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 07:50:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious injury crash that happened early Thursday morning.

TPD says it was on Ajo Way, near I-10.

Police say the crash has caused a power outage in the area. Tucson Electric Power is on scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as restrictions are in place. TPD says S. Valley Rd. west to S. Holiday Isle is restricted.

This is a developing story, stay with KGUN9 as we learn more.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!