Serious injury crash causes restrictions, power outages

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a serious injury crash that happened early Thursday morning.

TPD says it was on Ajo Way, near I-10.

Police say the crash has caused a power outage in the area. Tucson Electric Power is on scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area as restrictions are in place. TPD says S. Valley Rd. west to S. Holiday Isle is restricted.

