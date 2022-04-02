Serious injury collision involving a pedestrian near Grant and I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian on Friday, April 1, 2022.

According to TPD, the incident happend near the intersection of Grant and Frontage roads.

The pedestrian is an adult male who was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle remains on scene and an investigation is active.

Both east and westbound lanes of travel have been shut down.

TPD entourage driver to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

——-

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology at Mississippi State University. She is an Arizona native from Nogales and looks forward to becoming a meteorologist one day or a news anchor. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, and Twitter.

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

