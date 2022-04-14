Serious head-on crash involving a motorcyclist near Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Officers responded to a two-vehicle deadly crash on State Route 83 near Tucson.

The closure is due to a crash at milepost 45, which is 13 miles south of Vail.

State Troopers say the crash was a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a car.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the motorcycle was reportedly trying to pass in a blind curve when the collision occurred.

Both directions of the road are blocked until further notice.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.

Stay with KGUN 9 as we continue to follow this developing story.

