Serious crash on 1st Avenue claims 44-year-old man's life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Nov. 24 around 7 p.m., the Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian.

The incident occurred at the 4400 block of N. 1st Avenue, near East Wetmore Road.

TPD has identified the pedestrian as 44-year-old Austin Dean Henderson and next of kin has been notified.

The Tucson Fire Department medics took Henderson to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, Henderson was crossing 1st Avenue in a northwest direction while pushing a shopping cart.

Henderson was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk and was struck by a silver 2006 Dodge Charger, which was going north on 1st Avenue.

The driver of the Charger immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

Police identified the driver as a 62-year-old man, and was not impaired at the time of the crash.

According to TPD, the mid-block crossing by Henderson is the major contributing factor in the crash.

Henderson remained in the hospital while receiving care for his injuries before he passed away as a result of the injuries he sustained.

The investigation remains ongoing, however, it is unlikely that any charges or citations will be issued.