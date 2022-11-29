Serious crash on 1st Avenue claims 44-year-old man's life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Nov. 24 around 7 p.m., the Tucson Police Department (TPD) responded to a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian.
The incident occurred at the 4400 block of N. 1st Avenue, near East Wetmore Road.
TPD has identified the pedestrian as 44-year-old Austin Dean Henderson and next of kin has been notified.
The Tucson Fire Department medics took Henderson to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
According to witnesses, Henderson was crossing 1st Avenue in a northwest direction while pushing a shopping cart.
Henderson was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk and was struck by a silver 2006 Dodge Charger, which was going north on 1st Avenue.
The driver of the Charger immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.
Police identified the driver as a 62-year-old man, and was not impaired at the time of the crash.
According to TPD, the mid-block crossing by Henderson is the major contributing factor in the crash.
Henderson remained in the hospital while receiving care for his injuries before he passed away as a result of the injuries he sustained.
The investigation remains ongoing, however, it is unlikely that any charges or citations will be issued.
