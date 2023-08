TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a crash at Fort Lowell Road and Alvernon Way.

Officers say a pedestrian was struck. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police tell KGUN9 the driver involved remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Alvernon Way south of Fort Lowell Road will remain closed for the next few hours while police continue to investigate. Drivers should expect delays in the area.