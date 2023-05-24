Serious crash at Cushing Street and South Freeway

TUSCON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police are investigating a serious crash near the intersection of Cushing Street and S. Freeway. Officers say three people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash happened in the early hours of Wednesday, May 24. A KGUN9 crew was at the scene this morning and spoke with law enforcement.

At this time, police say access to the freeway is blocked off at Cushing Street.

At least two cars were impacted in the crash; a white pickup truck ended up colliding with the nearby Sun Link Streetcar station.

KGUN9 will provide more updates as they become available.