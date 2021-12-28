Watch
Sentencing set for US airman convicted in teacher's killing

Alleged Sasha Krause killer to be sentenced
Posted at 11:55 AM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 13:55:55-05

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A U.S. Air Force airman who was convicted of killing a Mennonite woman after kidnapping her in New Mexico and taking her to Arizona will be sentenced next month. An Arizona judge scheduled Mark Gooch's sentencing for Jan. 19.

Prosecutors and the defense said during a meeting Tuesday that they were ready to proceed. Gooch was accused of kidnapping Sasha Krause in January 2020 at a church near Farmington, where she was gathering material for Sunday school.

Her body was found more than a month later outside of Flagstaff, with a gunshot wound to the head. Gooch faces life in prison.

