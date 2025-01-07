Sentence handed down in Douglas church arson case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) The man found guilty of burning two historic churches in Douglas has been sentenced to just over 36 years in prison.

Federal Judge Scott Rash handed down the sentence in Tucson Federal Court Tuesday morning.

Eric Ridenour was convicted of arson. Prosecutors presented evidence that showed Ridenour was angry that St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church had a gay pastor, and First Presbyterian had a female pastor.

Sentencing was set for last month but was delayed to allow the judge and attorneys to consider the impact of a recent appeals court ruling. It said a separate jury deliberation was required to determine if a hate crime occurred and whether that decision could be used to invoke a tougher sentence.

The appeals court ruling was on a different case and came down after a jury found Ridenour guilty. Before the appeals ruling, Judge Scott Rash made the ruling that Ridenour's actions were driven by hate.

Ridenour served as his own attorney. The court appointed a professional attorney to assist Ridenour as a consultant but Ridenour managed his own defense. He asked few questions and said little in court. He refused to make closing statements to the jury because he regarded the trial as in conflict with the Bible.

The US Attorney recommended a 39-year sentence based on sentencing guidelines, the fear that Ridenour would commit the same crimes again, and the fear that his crimes could inspire other attacks against churches welcoming to gay and female pastors.

Surveillance video showed Ridenour’s car near one of the churches as the fire broke out. Video in a store showed him buying the same sort of charcoal lighter fluid found in the wreckage of one of the churches.