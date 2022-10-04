Seniors at TMC team up with a local artist to create a mural

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Medical Center for Seniors is working on a new mural for the Senior Campus.

Local artists began creating a mosaic by making the tiles on Oct. 3.

Artist Carolyn King wanted to create a piece that would last.

"One of the reasons we choose mosaic instead of a painted mural, paint will fade in Arizona; it doesn't matter where you put it, but glass will never fade," said King. "So, this mosaic that we're creating is meant to celebrate the longevity of the hospital and the participants that worked on the project."

The project is expected to be done early next year.